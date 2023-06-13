SLED investigating death of special needs teenager in Greenville Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said agents with the Special Victims Unit are investigating after a 16-year-old with special needs passed away last month in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the teenager as 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard. They added that he passed away at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

SLED officials said their investigation is ongoing and they can’t release any other details at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

