Travelers Rest PD warning residents of scammers posing as officers

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department is reminding the community of phone call scams happening in the area.

According to the department, the latest is a phone call coming in with the suspect claiming to be a police officer of any rank and stating that there is a warrant or other legal court obligation outstanding for the victim.

Police said the suspect then tries to get money over the phone to prevent officers from coming to arrest the victim.

The suspect has been known to use a police officer’s name they obtain from an agency’s website and an official agency name, address, and sometimes an actual phone number.

The department said there are computer programs used in these scams that allow the suspect to make any phone number appear in caller ID, therefore making it look like an official call.

The Travelers Rest Police Department will never solicit money over the phone in any manner. Any warrant or court obligation must be paid through the court.

