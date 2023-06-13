Upstate middle school FFA wins multiple state championships
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate middle school won multiple state championships during the 96th Annual South Carolina FFA State Convention at the Greenville Convention Center.
Woodmont Middle School was recognized for two chapter awards and took home five state championships.
The school is one of 130 middle and high school chapters that was named a Gold chapter by the State Association as part of the National Chapter Award Program for the third year in a row. Twelve other schools were also awarded this status with two being middle schools.
The nationwide program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission of the organization in the areas of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
Woodmont’s national chapter award application will be sent to the National FFA Organization for further judging, and they will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in November.
The school competed and won in the following categories:
- Conduct of Chapter Meetings Leadership Development Event
- The team consisted of seven 8th graders: Lulu Hayes, Izzy Blatt, Cidney Sosebee, Aubrey Morrison, Sky McCall, Shaylynn Shaw, and Evelyn Nix. The students completed a written test and demonstrated a mock business meeting. It was also announced on June 8 that as the state champion on stage during the fourth general session of the convention
- Social Science Division 1 category in the State FFA Agriscience Fair
- Winner: Aiden Taylor
- Environmental Services/National Resources Systems Division 1 category in the State FFA Agriscience Fair
- Shaylynn Shaw
- Plant Systems Division 1 category in the State FFA Agriscience Fair
- Winner: Bobby Key
- Environmental Services/National Resources Systems category in the State FFA Agriscience Fair
- Winners: Luke Rosemond and AJ Candler
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.