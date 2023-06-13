Upstate middle school FFA wins multiple state championships

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate middle school won multiple state championships during the 96th Annual South Carolina FFA State Convention at the Greenville Convention Center.

Woodmont Middle School was recognized for two chapter awards and took home five state championships.

The school is one of 130 middle and high school chapters that was named a Gold chapter by the State Association as part of the National Chapter Award Program for the third year in a row. Twelve other schools were also awarded this status with two being middle schools.

The nationwide program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission of the organization in the areas of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Woodmont’s national chapter award application will be sent to the National FFA Organization for further judging, and they will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in November.

The school competed and won in the following categories:

Woodmont Middle FFA won the state championship in the Conduct of Chapter Meetings Leadership Development Event. Pictured from left to right: Evelyn Nix, Aubrey Morrison, Cidney Sosebee, Sky McCall, Izzy Blatt, Shaylynn Shaw, and Lulu Hayes. (Woodmont Middle FFA)

Conduct of Chapter Meetings Leadership Development Event



The team consisted of seven 8th graders: Lulu Hayes, Izzy Blatt, Cidney Sosebee, Aubrey Morrison, Sky McCall, Shaylynn Shaw, and Evelyn Nix. The students completed a written test and demonstrated a mock business meeting. It was also announced on June 8 that as the state champion on stage during the fourth general session of the convention

Aiden Taylor won the state championship in Division 1 of the Social Science category in the South Carolina FFA Agriscience Fair. (Woodmont Middle FFA)

Social Science Division 1 category in the State FFA Agriscience Fair



Winner: Aiden Taylor

Shaylynn Shaw won the state championship in Division 1 of the Environmental Services/Natural Resources Systems category in the South Carolina FFA Agriscience Fair. (Woodmont Middle FFA)

Environmental Services/National Resources Systems Division 1 category in the State FFA Agriscience Fair Shaylynn Shaw



Bobby Key won the state championship in Division 1 of the Plant Systems category in the South Carolina FFA Agriscience Fair. (Woodmont Middle FFA)

Plant Systems Division 1 category in the State FFA Agriscience Fair Winner: Bobby Key



Luke Rosemond (left) and AJ Candler (right) won the state championship in Division 2 of the Environmental Services/Natural Resources Systems category in the South Carolina FFA Agriscience Fair. (Woodmont Middle FFA)

Environmental Services/National Resources Systems category in the State FFA Agriscience Fair Winners: Luke Rosemond and AJ Candler



