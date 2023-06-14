Boston makes WNBA history

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston goes to the basket against Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams...
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston goes to the basket against Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, May 19, 2023, in Indianapolis.((AP Photo/Darron Cummings))
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WNBA rookie Aliyah Boston had 23 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists as the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 87-66 on Tuesday night for their first home win of the season.

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, led all players in points, rebounds, and assists, making her the first rookie in WNBA history to do all three in a game.

Boston was 11-of-14 from the field to became the youngest player in WNBA history with a game of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 75%. The only other rookies to ever have a game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists were Candace Parker and fellow former Gamecock A’ja Wilson.

The congratulations and praise flooded Twitter after the game, including support from her South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

Staley told Boston to ‘stan up and take a bow!’ Boston quote tweeted the love and thanked her coach for the support, always.

Boston is up for the league’s All-Star voting. As of Tuesday night, she was in fourth place in the fan vote. Voting is open until Tuesday, June 20.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
North Carolina law considers dogs as property in a divorce and they are not treated the same as...
‘Please be kind’ Upstate shelter with over 100 large dogs asks for help

Latest News

Caden Grice
Clemson junior receives Two-Way Player-of-the-Year award by College Baseball Foundation
South Carolina advanced to their Regional final with a win over NC State on Saturday
Gamecocks drop game one in Super Regional
2023 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 1: #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia - 5/23/23 - Hoover...
Gamecocks advance to Super Regional, power past Campbell 16-7
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C.Saturyda May 27th, 2023 (Photo...
Clemson falls to Charlotte in NCAA regional elimination game