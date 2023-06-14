Boston makes WNBA history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WNBA rookie Aliyah Boston had 23 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists as the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 87-66 on Tuesday night for their first home win of the season.

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, led all players in points, rebounds, and assists, making her the first rookie in WNBA history to do all three in a game.

Vote Aliyah Boston to the All-Star game ➡️ https://t.co/4YFe9x7456 https://t.co/GfmRURD7DK — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2023

Boston was 11-of-14 from the field to became the youngest player in WNBA history with a game of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 75%. The only other rookies to ever have a game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists were Candace Parker and fellow former Gamecock A’ja Wilson.

The congratulations and praise flooded Twitter after the game, including support from her South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

ALIYAH BOSTON. @aa_boston I said stand up and take a bow! By the way, you make me smile BIG! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) June 14, 2023

Staley told Boston to ‘stan up and take a bow!’ Boston quote tweeted the love and thanked her coach for the support, always.

Boston is up for the league’s All-Star voting. As of Tuesday night, she was in fourth place in the fan vote. Voting is open until Tuesday, June 20.

