Brothers transporting vehicles die in I-10 wreck

South Carolina brothers died early Wednesday morning when their vehicle left Interstate 10 and...
South Carolina brothers died early Wednesday morning when their vehicle left Interstate 10 and overturned.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
From Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Office

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of brothers hauling vehicles from South Carolina died Wednesday morning when their semi-truck left Interstate 10 and overturned.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, responding to reports of a crash in Hancock County about 3 a.m. Wednesday, discovered a 2023 Volvo Commercial Auto Transporter driven by 29-year-old Oleg Tarasevich was traveling west on I-10 when the semi-truck, loaded with five passenger cars, left the road and overturned.

Tarasevich, and his 24-year-old brother, Yakov Tarasevich, both of Chesnee, S.C., were killed in the accident.

The clean-up process took nearly 10 hours while first responders and crews worked to clear the scene with one open travel lane.

All lanes were re-opened at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

