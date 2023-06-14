Company establishing new global headquarters in Greenville Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sage Parts Plus, Inc. (Sage Parts) announced plans to open its new global headquarters and distribution operations in Fountain Inn

Sage Parts, a global aviation parts supplier, leased a 103,049-square-foot building in the Fox Hill Business Park.

The $1.7 million investment will create 73 new jobs, according to the company.

“Fountain Inn prides itself on providing an exceptional balance of a vibrant business community and an ideal place to live, work and raise a family, and we are delighted to become the new headquarters for Sage Parts,” said Mayor GP McLeer. “Fountain Inn offers a young, diverse and educated workforce to help Sage Parts grow and prosper, and we are excited to welcome Sage Parts home to Fountain Inn.”

Operations began in May 2023.

Anyone interested in joining the Sage Parts team should click here.

