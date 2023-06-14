Coroner investigating after human remains found near Oconee Co. Walmart

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said officials are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area near Seneca Tuesday evening.

Officials said the remains were found adjacent to the Walmart in the Seneca area.

According to officials, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating this situation.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim or the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

