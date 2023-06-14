Deputies help launch fundraiser after Upstate SRO’s son passes away

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement is helping raise money for one of their own after a school resource officer’s son passed away.

Jaleen Lester, 21, passed away on June 8 after a battle with muscular dystrophy. His father, Martin Lester, is a school resource officer from the sheriff’s office at Pine Street Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office said the family is facing undue financial stress since Jaleen’s death. Deputies, along with officers from the Spartanburg Police Department where Lester formerly worked, came together to create a GoFundMe for the Lester family.

Deputies said donations will be handled by the family’s church, New Life Deliverance Worship Center, and given directly to the family.

Donations can also be made in person:

New Life Deliverance Worship Center Church, 361 Whitney Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29303

A celebration of life for Jaleen will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hope Church on John Dodd Road.

