Deputies looking for group accused of car break-ins, shooting in Greenville Co.

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a group of suspects accused of several car break-ins in the county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 a.m. a resident on Lauren Leigh Court was alerted by unusual headlights and after looking outside they noticed opened car doors. The witness then saw the suspects looking to his neighbor’s car.

Deputies said when the suspects noticed that the victim was watching, they began shooting multiple rounds at him before leaving in a light-colored crossover SUV. The victim was not hurt.

Officials believe at least three armed suspects were involved and believe this same group is possibly responsible for multiple auto-breakings occurring in the Copper Creek subdivision in Simpsonville this past weekend.

Investigators are asking for residents to check their surveillance cameras and ring doorbells for video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Callison at 864-395-2622 or MCallison@greenvillecounty.org.

MORE NEWS: Representatives from SC introduce bill after Upstate choir interrupted by capitol police

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
North Carolina law considers dogs as property in a divorce and they are not treated the same as...
‘Please be kind’ Upstate shelter with over 100 large dogs asks for help

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made remarks at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte before signing...
Gov. Cooper signs N.C. sports betting bill into law
Wedding Week: Custom wedding invitations
Wedding Week: K. Elizabeth & Co. wedding planning
Fox Hill Business Park
Company establishing new global headquarters in Greenville Co.