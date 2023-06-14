Deputies looking for group accused of car break-ins, shooting in Greenville Co.

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a group of suspects accused of several car break-ins in the county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 a.m. a resident on Lauren Leigh Court was alerted by unusual headlights and after looking outside they noticed opened car doors. The witness then saw the suspects looking to his neighbor’s car.

Deputies said when the suspects noticed that the victim was watching, they began shooting multiple rounds at him before leaving in a light-colored crossover SUV. The victim was not hurt.

Officials believe at least three armed suspects were involved and believe this same group is possibly responsible for multiple auto-breakings occurring in the Copper Creek subdivision in Simpsonville this past weekend.

Investigators are asking for residents to check their surveillance cameras and ring doorbells for video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Callison at 864-395-2622 or MCallison@greenvillecounty.org.

