First Alert Weather Day for possible severe storms today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered storms roll in today, some of which could be severe.

First Alert Headlines

Risk of damaging straight-line winds and hail this afternoon & evening

Frequent lightning also possible

Our first 90° day of the year possible Friday

First Alert Weather Day Headlines, Wednesday (WHNS)

Today is a First Alert Weather Day, with hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening harboring a greater risk of becoming severe. Mostly sunny skies from this morning will give way to some clouds before lunchtime ahead of a round of thunderstorms rolling out of northern Georgia. These storms appear to be holding together well enough that they will sweep across our northeastern Georgia communities, and potentially farther east into the Upstate. These are not likely to be severe, but could still bring some gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Storm Threats, Wednesday (WHNS)

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to re-develop and move in from the west around 3:00 PM. Folks from Franklin to Hartwell will see the worst of the activity between 3:00 and 6:00 PM, with the storms moving east through the Upstate and rest of the mountains through 9:00 PM. Like many of the storms we have dealt with over the past month, damaging winds and large hail will be possible. Frequent lightning could also present a danger like the storms that rolled through on Sunday night, so you’ll want to make sure to stay weather aware.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Wednesday (WHNS)

Storms will wrap up after 9:00 PM, with a small chance for another downpour in the mountains after midnight. We’ll shift back toward partly cloudy skies overnight, with low dipping toward the mid 50s to around 60. The leftover moisture from any storms could lead to some patchy fog in the morning, so be prepared on the morning commute!

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine tomorrow, with more pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. These storms are currently expected to become severe, but we will be closely monitoring for any changes. The heat starts to build tomorrow too, with highs set to jump into the middle and upper 80s. That’s just the beginning of some summerlike heat that will carry us into Father’s Day weekend.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

High pressure will settle back in on Friday, bringing us sunny skies and likely our first 90° day of the year. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive, but it will be a muggy day to go along with the heat, making it feel more typical of mid-June. Saturday is looking dry now as well, with highs holding on the hotter side in the middle to upper 80s.

First 90° Day of 2023, Friday (WHNS)

For celebrating with dad on Father’s Day, we should have an opportunity to get outside for some golf or a barbecue. The day will start off with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but you’ll want to remain alert if you’re planning to be outside in the afternoon. Isolated storms will be possible during the second half of the day, so you might want to have a back-up plan just in case! Highs will remain in the mid 80s to around 90.

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

