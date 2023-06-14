Gamecocks travel to Oklahoma in 2024, schedule released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina drew Oklahoma in the 2024 football schedule release. The Southeastern Conference revealed the opponents plus home and away designations for games on its 2024 football schedule, the first season in which the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will participate in SEC competition. Each of the existing 14 conference members will play either Texas or Oklahoma in 2024.

The Gamecocks will host LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2024, while traveling to Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks will not play their traditional Eastern Division rivals, Georgia, Florida or Tennessee in 2024, teams they have met on the gridiron every year since Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. South Carolina and Georgia have played 75 times since 1894, second only to the Gamecocks’ 119 contests against in-state rival Clemson.

SEC teams in 2024 will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference.

The Gamecocks will maintain it’s annual match-up with Clemson, traveling to Death Valley on November 30, 2024.

The SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the Conference standings at the end of the regular season.

The 2024 SEC schedule was determined on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of overall schedule strength.

The Gamecocks are also slated to host Old Dominion, Akron, and Wofford in 2024.

Dates and times for the SEC schedule are yet to be released.

2024 SEC Home Opponents:

LSU:All-time series – LSU leads 19-2-1In Columbia – LSU leads 5-1-1Current streak – LSU has won 7 in a rowLast met – 2020 in Baton Rouge (LSU 52, SC 24)Last met in Columbia – 2008 (LSU 24, SC 17)Last South Carolina win – 1994 (SC 18, LSU 17 in Baton Rouge)Last South Carolina win in Columbia – 1930 (SC 7, LSU 6)

Ole Miss:All-time series – Ole Miss leads 9-8In Columbia – Series tied 4-4Current streak – Ole Miss has won 1 in a rowLast met – 2020 in Oxford (MISS 59, SC 42)Last met in Columbia – 2009 (SC 16, MISS 10)Last South Carolina win – 2018 (SC 48, MISS 44 in Oxford)

Missouri:All-time series – Missouri leads 8-5In Columbia, S.C. – Series tied 3-3Current streak – Missouri has won 4 in a rowLast met – 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (MIZ 23, SC 10)Last South Carolina win – 2018 in Columbia, S.C. (SC 37, MIZ 35)

Texas A&M:All-time series – Texas A&M leads 8-1In Columbia, S.C. – Texas A&M leads 4-1Current streak – South Carolina has won 1 in a rowLast met – 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (SC 30, TAMU 24)

2024 SEC Road Opponents:

Alabama:All-time series – Alabama leads 13-3In Tuscaloosa – Alabama leads 8-1Current streak – Alabama has won 1 in a rowLast met – 2019 in Columbia (ALA 47, SC 23)Last met in Tuscaloosa – 2009 (ALA 20, SC 6)Last South Carolina win – 2010 (SC 35, ALA 21)Last South Carolina win in Tuscaloosa – 2004 (SC 20, ALA 3)

Kentucky:All-time series – South Carolina leads 19-14-1In Lexington – South Carolina leads 10-8Current streak – South Carolina has won 1 in a rowLast met – 2022 in Lexington – (SC 24, UK 14)

Oklahoma:Teams have never met

Vanderbilt:All-time series – South Carolina leads 28-4In Nashville – South Carolina leads 15-2Current streak – South Carolina has won 14 in a rowLast met – 2022 in Nashville – (SC 38, VU 27)

