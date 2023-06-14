Gov. Cooper set to sign N.C. sports betting bill into law

House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through the House last week with a 69-44 vote.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to be in Charlotte Wednesday morning to sign the sports betting bill into law.

According to the governor’s office, Cooper will sign the bill at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, in uptown Charlotte.

It comes after House Bill 347, also known as the Sports Wagering Bill, went through with the state House with a 69-44 vote last week.

The bill passed the Senate 37-11 on June 1.

It will regulate sports wagering on professional and college sports, and anyone wanting to place sports bets can do so without visiting a casino. Instead, people could make their bets online.

To participate, betters would have to be at least 21 years old.

Previous coverage:

N.C. sports betting bill passes House vote, one step left before it becomes law

After failed attempts in 2022 lawmakers double down on legalizing sports betting

The proposed bill has already passed in the House.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
North Carolina law considers dogs as property in a divorce and they are not treated the same as...
‘Please be kind’ Upstate shelter with over 100 large dogs asks for help

Latest News

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Travelers Rest PD warning residents of scammers posing as officers
SC reps introduce bill after Upstate choir interrupted by capitol police
SC reps introduce bill after Upstate choir interrupted by capitol police
Human remains found near Oconee County Walmart