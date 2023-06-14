Officers searching for missing endangered Mauldin woman

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing endangered woman.

According to police, 24-year-old Kai Pasha Dinkins is believed to be in the company of a man named 30-year-old Jesus Melvin Casanas.

Police said Dinkins is five-feet-seven inches tall with brown eyes and weighs 111 pounds. She also has braces on the top and bottom rows of her teeth, police said.

According to police, family members said she has the mental capacity of a teen rather than an adult which is why she is considered endangered.

Officials said it is believed that Casanas lives in Massachusetts and is possibly driving a silver Subaru Outback with a Massachusetts license plate of 3YGW 37 pictured above.

If anyone has information regarding this case, call Det. Willson at 864-289-8900 or email via jwillson@mauldinpolice.com.

