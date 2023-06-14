Officers searching for missing teenager in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are searching for Charles “CJ” Schneider, a missing teenager from Spartanburg.

Officers said Schneider left his house on Woodside Lane earlier this afternoon wearing a blue Spartanburg t-shirt, gray athletic shorts, and blue Crocs.

Officers described Schneider as around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125 pounds.

According to officers, Schneider is autistic. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call 911.

