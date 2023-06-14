Officers searching for missing teenager in Spartanburg

Charles “CJ” Schneider
Charles “CJ” Schneider(Spartanburg Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are searching for Charles “CJ” Schneider, a missing teenager from Spartanburg.

Officers said Schneider left his house on Woodside Lane earlier this afternoon wearing a blue Spartanburg t-shirt, gray athletic shorts, and blue Crocs.

Officers described Schneider as around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125 pounds.

According to officers, Schneider is autistic. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Korsha Greenlee
Woman arrested after hitting man with vehicle, police say
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

Generic police lights
Coroner investigating after human remains found near Oconee Co. Walmart
WWII vet returns from trip to Normandy
Greenville Mayoral Republican Primary Results
Greenville Mayoral Republican Primary Results
SLED investigating following death of 16-year-old with specials needs