Officers searching for suspect following reported assault in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said officers are investigating after a person was allegedly assaulted at a McDonald’s earlier today.

Officers said they responded to the McDonald’s on Wells Drive after someone reported the assault.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene, but the suspect had already left in a tan caravan.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call SPO Victoria Bennett with Forest City Police Dept. at 828-245-5555 or Central Communications at 828-286-2911.

