Officials: Upstate highway shut down after tanker spills hot tar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a highway is shut down after a tanker spilled hot tar Wednesday morning.

According to the county, the tanker spilled on Highway 176 near the QuikTrip and I-26 in Inman. This area will be closed until further notice.

HazMat 94 and North Spartanburg Fire Department are on scene with a cleanup contractor en route.

Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar (Spartanburg County Emergency Management)

Emergency Management, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Highway Patrol are setting up a detour.

Officials mentioned the tar spill itself presents no danger to the public but inhibits travel until removed

