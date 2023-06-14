Officials: Upstate highway shut down after tanker spills hot tar
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a highway is shut down after a tanker spilled hot tar Wednesday morning.
According to the county, the tanker spilled on Highway 176 near the QuikTrip and I-26 in Inman. This area will be closed until further notice.
HazMat 94 and North Spartanburg Fire Department are on scene with a cleanup contractor en route.
Emergency Management, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Highway Patrol are setting up a detour.
Officials mentioned the tar spill itself presents no danger to the public but inhibits travel until removed
MORE NEWS: Gov. Cooper set to sign N.C. sports betting bill into law
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.