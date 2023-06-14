Representatives from SC introduce bill after Upstate choir interrupted by capitol police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representatives Joe Wilson (SC-02) announced that a group of representatives from South Carolina recently introduced legislation to limit regulations on singing the National Anthem in the U.S. Capital.

Wilson said he worked with William Timmons (SC-04), Russell Fry (SC-07), Nancy Mace (SC-01), Ralph Norman (SC-05), and Jeff Duncan (SC-03) to introduce the “Let Freedom Sing Act.”

“The Star-Spangled Banner symbolizes the hopes and dreams of our nation, earned through a history of blood, sweat, and tears so that Americans may be free,” said Wilson. “Democracy is not easy, but expressing love of our country by singing our national anthem should be easy, particularly in the nation’s Capitol building. I am grateful to join my fellow South Carolina Congressional colleagues in introducing this legislation to allow this beautiful song to be sung, unhindered.”

According to officials, the new bill would prohibit any regulations on singing the National Anthem in the U.S. Capitol as long as it doesn’t interfere with government operations.

“Our National Anthem embodies the tradition, history, and beliefs of our great country,” said Timmons. “It should be celebrated, not shutdown. Unfortunately, the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir’s beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at the U.S. Capitol was recently cut short. I am proud to join my South Carolina colleagues to introduce legislation to protect our National Anthem in the People’s House.”

The new bill comes after the Runshingbrook Children’s choir from Greenville traveled to the U.S. Capitol to perform the National Anthem but were cut short by capitol police.

“It is absurd that legislation needs to be introduced in this country to protect the singing of our National Anthem in the United States Capitol,” said Fry. “But unfortunately, that’s where we are. Today I join my Republican colleagues in the South Carolina delegation as co-lead of the Let Freedom Sing Act to make sure what happened with the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir never happens again.”

Those interested can read the entire bill here.

