Upstate animal shelter asking for community to adopt due to overflow

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Animal Shelter announced on its Facebook page that it is at maximum capacity and are encouraging community members to adopt or foster.

At this time, the shelter said they can only take in true emergency situations that involve dogs acting aggressively and are a risk to the public or dogs who require emergency medical attention.

However, if anyone is willing to care for a friendly, healthy stray dog they can offer food assistance and supplies. They also recommend using lost and found Facebook groups to find an owner.

The shelter said they will take in strays by appointments only and the submission of paperwork and documents can be done via email.

To learn more, call the shelter at 864-888-0221 to get started.

Other Upstate animal shelters such as Anderson PAWS also have dogs that are in need of a home.

