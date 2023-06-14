Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a highway is back open after a tanker spilled hot tar Wednesday morning.
According to the county, the tanker spilled on Highway 176 near the QuikTrip and I-26 in Inman.
HazMat 94, North Spartanburg Fire Department and a cleanup contractor were on scene.
Emergency Management, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Highway Patrol had a detour set up for traffic during the road closure.
Officials mentioned the tar spill itself presented no danger to the public but inhibited travel until it was removed.
