Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar

Crews are responding to a tar spill Spartanburg County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a highway is back open after a tanker spilled hot tar Wednesday morning.

According to the county, the tanker spilled on Highway 176 near the QuikTrip and I-26 in Inman.

HazMat 94, North Spartanburg Fire Department and a cleanup contractor were on scene.

Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar
Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar(Spartanburg County Emergency Management)

Emergency Management, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Highway Patrol had a detour set up for traffic during the road closure.

Officials mentioned the tar spill itself presented no danger to the public but inhibited travel until it was removed.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Cooper set to sign N.C. sports betting bill into law

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment

Latest News

Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Upstate police chief placed on administrative leave indefinitely
File Photo
Upstate animal shelter asking for community to adopt due to overflow
Crews clearing tar spill on Upstate highway
Crews clearing tar spill on Upstate highway
Legal Lowdown: Teen mom charged with baby's murder