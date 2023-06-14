Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a highway is back open after a tanker spilled hot tar Wednesday morning.

According to the county, the tanker spilled on Highway 176 near the QuikTrip and I-26 in Inman.

HazMat 94, North Spartanburg Fire Department and a cleanup contractor were on scene.

Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar (Spartanburg County Emergency Management)

Emergency Management, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Highway Patrol had a detour set up for traffic during the road closure.

Officials mentioned the tar spill itself presented no danger to the public but inhibited travel until it was removed.

