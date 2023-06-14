Upstate peach season 2023: What to expect after a hard freeze

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a hard freeze early in the growing season - some peach farms are at a total crop loss. However, some farms across the Upstate are blossoming right along.

Andy Rollins with Clemson Extension says there’s many reasons why some farms could withstand the freeze, while others could not.

Hyders Farms in Landrum sits at a higher elevation, which allows the cold air to keep away from the crops.

Hyders Farms says they’re experiencing some of the best crop seasons they’ve had yet.

Additionally, MacGregor Farms in Travelers Rest says they’re having a successful season as well.

Unfortunately for some other farms, they were impacted by the recent freeze.

Peach Country in Campobello says they lost 90% of their crop after the freeze..

Hood Farms in Chesnee says they lost their entire peach crop.

In addition to higher elevation and the use of windmills for good air circulation, Rollins says a new technology is helping peaches withstand a hard freeze.

By using cellulose nanocrystals, Rollins says the peaches are able to stay protected from frost.

Rollins says the use of this technology is part of a partnership with Washington State University.

He says this is a new, emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize the peach industry.

As far as prices for peaches this year - Rollins says customers can expect to pay a little more due to regular inflation.

