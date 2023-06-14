Upstate police chief placed on administrative leave indefinitely

Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten(City of Easley)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Assistant City Administrator said the Easley Police Department’s Chief, Stan Whitten, has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely.

City officials have not released information on the reason for Chief Whitten’s leave but said they are preparing a statement with more information soon.

Prior to becoming chief, the department said Whitten served as a military police officer and investigator with the U.S. Army, became a firefighter with the Easley Fire Department and then served as a Greenville County deputy until 2021.

Whitten was formally sworn in as Easley’s chief on April 12, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Upstate animal shelter asking for community to adopt due to overflow

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar
Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar

Latest News

Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar
Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar
File Photo
Upstate animal shelter asking for community to adopt due to overflow
Crews clearing tar spill on Upstate highway
Crews clearing tar spill on Upstate highway
Legal Lowdown: Teen mom charged with baby's murder