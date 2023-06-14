Upstate police chief placed on administrative leave indefinitely

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Assistant City Administrator said the Easley Police Department’s Chief, Stan Whitten, has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely.

City officials have not released information on the reason for Chief Whitten’s leave but said they are preparing a statement with more information soon.

Prior to becoming chief, the department said Whitten served as a military police officer and investigator with the U.S. Army, became a firefighter with the Easley Fire Department and then served as a Greenville County deputy until 2021.

Whitten was formally sworn in as Easley’s chief on April 12, 2021.

