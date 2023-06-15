Coroner responding to deadly crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a crash in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the crash happened near Woodruff and McArthur Street in the Woodruff area.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.