Department of Labor awards grant to Canton area following paper mill closing

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Ted Budd (R-NC), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Congressman Chuck Edwards (R-NC) announced that the Department of Labor (DOL) recently awarded a grant to the Canton area following the closing of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill.

Officials said the grant is for up to $7.5 million. They added that the first $2.5 million segment could go towards support employment and training services for those impacted by the mill’s closing.

“Following the heartbreaking announcement of the Canton Mill closure, I worked with Senator Tillis and Congressman Edwards to push the Department of Labor to fast-track existing federal dollars for dislocated worker grants for those who have been impacted,” said Budd. “I’m glad to see the DOL award more than $2.5 million for retraining and worker development. We will continue to advocate for the people of Canton, and make sure they receive the assistance they need.”

Budd, Tillis and Edwards sent a letter to the DOL in April supporting the state’s request for funding through the Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) program.

“I am grateful that our request to expedite the N.C. Department of Commerce’s request was granted, and although this is only the first down payment, it will still help provide some temporary support to paper mill workers during this difficult time,” said Tillis. “As the people of Canton rally to support one another, please know that I will continue to work with local leaders, Congressman Edwards, and Senator Budd to make sure the community is getting the help and assistance it needs from the federal government.”

The mill officially shut down after the last whistle blew on May 24.

