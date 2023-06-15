Deputies: 4 teens shot in overnight shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot in an overnight shooting on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting on Channel Drive around 1:45 a.m. Upon arrival, they learned that four victims believed to be between 17 and 18 years old that were taken to the hospital.

The victims are believed to all be in stable condition.

Deputies said this investigation is still in its preliminary stage, however, investigators believe the incident occurred during some sort of a gathering.

Officials are still working to the gather the description of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-Crime.

