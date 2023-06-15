Deputies searching for suspect after stolen vehicle crashes in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect near Shady Grove Road in Anderson County following a crash.

Deputies said the incident began just before 2:00 p.m. when someone reported a driver driving recklessly along Clemson Boulevard in the City of Anderson.

According to deputies, the driver continued into the County area, where they crashed along Todd Road and Princeton Highway near Honea Path and took off on foot. They added that deputies located the truck shortly after the crash and discovered it was stolen.

Deputies stated that they are searching for the driver. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

