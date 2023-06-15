Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina(Ed Clemente / MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced that former president Donald Trump is planning on hosting a campaign event during the city’s Independence Day celebration on July 1.

City officials announced the news in a social media post shared on Wednesday night.

City of Pickens Independence Day event
City of Pickens Independence Day event(City of Pickens)

According to officials, Trump will appear with state lawmakers and other special guests.

Officials stated that gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1:00 p.m.

In addition to the remarks from the former president, the event will include fireworks and performances from the Carolina Highway Band, Boggs Brothers Band and Splitshot Band.

Those interested can find more information about the event here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Chance Benson, Tyair Cunningham and Wilshawn Owens (left to right).
Deputies: Six arrested in Upstate after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar
Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

Upstate peach season 2023: What to expect after a hard freeze
Juneteenth Freedom Day
Juneteenth events happening in the Upstate, Western NC
U.S. acknowledges Chinese spy base in Cuba
Rape kit tracking system fails to meet deadline