Gamecock’s legendary Curtis Frye leaves the stage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 27 years of coaching track & field and cross country, the legendary Curtis Frye has announced he is retiring from the University of South Carolina. Frye announced his retirement is effective on June 30.

“It’s the end of an era,” said Athletic Director Ray Tanner. “Curtis Frye has become synonymous with Gamecock Track & Field for nearly 30 years. Curtis led his squad to the first NCAA team championship in school history and consistently mentored highly successful student-athletes who excelled both on and off the track. We wish Curtis and his wife, Wilma, all the best as they transition to the next stage of their lives.”

1𝙨𝙩 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮.

𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧.

𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙.



Thanks Coach Frye for taking our program to new heights.



Thanks Coach Frye for taking our program to new heights.

Best of luck in the next phase of your life, Coach!

Curtis Frye is one of the most well-respected coaches in the country. Over the years, Frye has coached or watched 28 Olympians who have earned 14 Olympic medals, 60 NCAA Champions, 126 SEC Champions, more than 500 NCAA All-Americans and 21 Academic All-Americans. He coached 14 SEC Athletes of the Year and five National Athletes of the Year. Frye’s athletes have earned four USTFCCCA National Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in addition to five SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards. Frye also brought South Carolina its first team NCAA Championship in any sport when his women’s squad captured the 2002 NCAA Outdoor title.

Fry has also won many awards including the United States Track Coaches Association (USTCA) National Coach of the Year three times, the Order of Ikkos Medallion, which was presented by the United States Olympic Committee, the Order of Palmetto, Nike Coach of the Year award, he was a three-time SEC Coach of the Year, and he was put in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Hall of Fame in 2013.

Frye will be missed.

