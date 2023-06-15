Greenville Humane Society offering free dog training

Are you looking to train your dog and get rid of unwanted behavior? You’re in luck!
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Greenville Humane Society is partnering with GoodPup to offer a week of free one-on-one private training over live video calls for free.

The shelter said trainers use science-based, positive reinforcement methods to teach cues, address unwanted behaviors, and socialize dogs. Plus, between training sessions, you have access to the GoodPup chat room where you can get additional training, behavior, and medical support.

Click here to sign up and receive one free week of training.

