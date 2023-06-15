Lima One Capital to create 300 jobs with new Greenville HQ expansion

A bill the General Assembly passed last week will allow local governments to use...
A bill the General Assembly passed last week will allow local governments to use tourism-related tax dollars for affordable housing projects. That could provide funding for a large Charleston County affordable housing plan.(Storyblocks)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lima One Capital announced plans to expand its U.S. headquarters in Greenville County and create 300 new jobs.

Lima One Capital, one of the nation’s premier lenders for real estate investors, has funded over $7 billion in loans for investors who are building, improving and stabilizing neighborhoods across the nation.

The company said it will lease approximately 65,000 square feet in a newly constructed building in the County Square development in Greenville.

The investment will cost $51.4 million and is expected to be complete by 2025.

Anyone interested in joining the Lima One Capital team should click here.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Humane Society offering free dog training

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar
Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns
Generic police lights
Coroner identifies victim after remains found near Oconee Co. Walmart

Latest News

Panthers announce 2023 training camp dates
Carolina Panthers announce 2023 training camp dates
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns
Envelope to contain evidence collected from victims of sexual assault.
Rape kit tracking system in progress for SC but fails to meet deadline
An extremely close lightning strike in Cambridge, Massachusetts
VIDEO: Extremely close lightning strike caught on camera
An extremely close lightning strike in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Extremely close lightning strike caught on camera