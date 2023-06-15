Lima One Capital to create 300 jobs with new Greenville HQ expansion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lima One Capital announced plans to expand its U.S. headquarters in Greenville County and create 300 new jobs.

Lima One Capital, one of the nation’s premier lenders for real estate investors, has funded over $7 billion in loans for investors who are building, improving and stabilizing neighborhoods across the nation.

The company said it will lease approximately 65,000 square feet in a newly constructed building in the County Square development in Greenville.

The investment will cost $51.4 million and is expected to be complete by 2025.

Anyone interested in joining the Lima One Capital team should click here.

