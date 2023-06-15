Long-term Greenville Mayor will face former city councilor in November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Come November you will be electing Greenville’s next mayor. Tuesday night Mayor Knox White beat challenger Joe farmer in the Republican Primary Election. That means he’s now gearing up to face Democrat Michelle Shain at the polls in November.

The republican primary was a battle of experience versus a fresh face. But the two candidates left in the race both have experience and for the most part they both agree on what the top concerns are. How they plan to address those concerns is where they differ.

“I think there’s creative ways to get to a better place,” said Democratic mayoral candidate Michelle Shain.

“People are excited about what’s going on in Greenville. Many people are so proud of their city of Greenville,” said Mayor Knox White, the incumbent Republican candidate.

White is running for an 8th term. He says the recently approved development code will help guide Greenville’s growing pains. His opponent says the city needs to make sure residents get the things they want.

“And so while I was on council, we did a lot of [neighborhood] master plans with outside urban planners that we brought in to help do the work. and a lot of those plans were ignored,” said Shain.

Michelle Shain served 8 years on city council and as the Chair of Economic Development. It’s the affordable housing crisis that’s fueling her return to leadership. She wants to create more home ownership assistance and collaboration with organizations.

“It’s workers that can’t afford to live in the city, restaurant workers, hotel workers,” she explained.

White is also prioritizing neighborhoods, $13.5 million is set aside in the next budget for improvements.

“We focus on neighborhoods and quality of life and over time, building new sidewalks, building new parks,” said White.

Shain wants more attention and use of small businesses from the city.

“I would want us to spend local, and try to beef up their presence. Let’s try and value what’s here at home,” she said.

Other top concerns are infrastructure, stormwater and homelessness. The election will be on November 7th. Also on the ballot you’ll be voting for city council District 1, District 3, one at-large seat and the Commissioner of Public Works.

