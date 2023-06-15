Man sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from Asheville employer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dena King, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced that a man was recently sentenced for embezzling over $1.35 million from his employer in Asheville.

Officials said 49-year-old Danny Tremble of Conover, NC, was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by three months of supervised release. Officials added that he also has to pay $1,639,659.99 in restitution.

Court documents and proceedings showed that from October 2013 to December 2021, Tremble carried out a scheme to embezzle and defraud his employer, Azalea Management and Leasing, Inc. (Azalea). Tremble reportedly worked at Azalea as an accountant and had access to the company’s bank accounts and accounting records.

Using his access, Tremble embezzled company funds to pay off personal credit cards and cover expenses like lavish hotel stays, dining and shopping. Officials stated that Tremble’s purchases included a camper, a boat, a trailer, a pickup truck, and multiple firearms.

Court documents showed that Tremble didn’t report any of the embezzled money on his Joint Individual Income Tax Returns, Forms 1040, which resulted in a federal tax loss of $288,716.

On February 13, 2023, Tremble pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

