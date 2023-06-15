Officers find over 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material, Asheville man charged

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was recently charged after officers found over 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Officers said 71-year-old Dennis Voss was taken into custody on June 8 and charged with five counts of 2nd-degree child exploitation.

According to officers, the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.

Officers stated that the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and SBI agents investigated the situation and discovered that Voss was allegedly using a file-sharing service to share files depicting children in sexual activity. They added that a search of Voss’s apartment and a forensic analysis of his computer uncovered additional evidence of his involvement.

After being taken into custody, Voss was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond.

