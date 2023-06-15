Officers find over 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material, Asheville man charged

Dennis Voss
Dennis Voss(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was recently charged after officers found over 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Officers said 71-year-old Dennis Voss was taken into custody on June 8 and charged with five counts of 2nd-degree child exploitation.

According to officers, the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.

Officers stated that the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and SBI agents investigated the situation and discovered that Voss was allegedly using a file-sharing service to share files depicting children in sexual activity. They added that a search of Voss’s apartment and a forensic analysis of his computer uncovered additional evidence of his involvement.

After being taken into custody, Voss was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns
Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar
Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar
Teen death investigation
Special needs teen dies after paramedic accused of giving medication to ‘shut him up,’ coroner’s report says

Latest News

Stephen Smith Rape Kit
Teen Beaten and Shot
Lima One Expanding
Organization Celebrates 120 Years