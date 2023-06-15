Scattered storms today, turning up the heat tomorrow

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered storms could impact your afternoon and evening plans, ahead of a hot Friday.

Afternoon Forecast, Thursday (WHNS)

Showers and storms are back in the forecast today. Unlike on Wednesday where storms in Georgia pulled away most of the available energy, conditions are looking more favorable scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 PM. Severe weather is not expected, but some of the storms could produce some heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Activity will begin in the mountains and foothill areas of the Upstate, and will gradually shift south through roughly 9:00 PM. Highs will begin to warm up today, topping the low to mid 80s for most of the region, set to get hotter on Friday.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

After any lingering storms wrap up this evening, skies will gradually clear overnight. Another round of patchy fog is expected by morning, so you’ll need to be ready for that on the Friday morning commute. Lows will settle in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday is shaping up to be our first 90° of the year Upstate, marking a hot start to Father’s Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies will help to drive some of that heat, with a weakening cold front adding just enough instability to possibly fuel a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Where much of the Upstate can expect highs around 90, the mountains will hold back a few degrees in the mid 80s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

The weekend continues to trend a little drier, setting us up nicely for anything you have going on with dad over the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Saturday, but we’ll drop the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. We won’t quite make it back to 90, but we’ll be in that ballpark in the middle to upper 80s. Most of Father’s Day is also look dry, with just a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the afternoon and evening. Still plenty of time to get out for a round of golf or ride on the boat with dad, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky later on. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

If your weekend is extended by the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, this will be the day to focus more on indoor activities. A storm system tracking across the Southeast will bring round of showers and storms on and off throughout the day, keeping things on the soggier side. Take it as an opportunity to relax, or maybe catch up on some housework. Highs will dip back to the low 80s, with humidity levels ticking back up.

