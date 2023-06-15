SLED responding to officer-involved shooting in Greenwood County

Officer involved shooting in Greenwood
Officer involved shooting in Greenwood(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said agents are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood City Police Department said the shooting was related to an incident in the Grendel Mill Village Area.

Officers confirmed that no officers or suspects were injured during the incident. However, a suspect was taken into custody.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation we will update this story as we learn more.

