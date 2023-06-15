Solicitor: Spartanburg man sentenced to life for second armed robbery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said a man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of committing a second armed robbery.

The solicitor said 57-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilbanks was tried and found guilty. In addition to the life without parole sentence for his second armed robbery, Wilbanks was sentenced to five years in prison for failure to stop motor vehicle when signaled by law enforcement vehicle, one year for resisting arrest, 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth, and six months for possession of clonazepam.

According to the solicitor, on Nov. 9, 2021, Timothy Wayne Wilbanks entered the Spartan Spot on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. Wilbanks took $300.

Officials said deputies were called to the scene and viewed video that identified Wilbanks who also fit the description of a suspect from a burglary on the same day. Wilbanks also matched the same description from an armed robbery of the Massage Therapy in Boiling Springs.

In 2003, Wilbanks was also convicted for armed robbery of the Papa John’s Pizza on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

The solicitor’s office mentioned that in South Carolina, the offense of Armed Robbery is a “Most Serious” offense. If an individual is convicted of a second “Most Serious” offense, they face the possibility of life in prison without parole.

