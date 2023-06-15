Upstate recycling center makes safety changes after employee’s death

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A follow-up inspection at the Upstate recycling center where an employee was killed in a work accident reveals the business has made notable safety changes.

On May 5, 2022, Duncan Burrell-Gordon went missing from Industrial Recovery and Recycling Inc. (IRRI) on Green Road in Greer. His partial remains were later found in a machine for shredding plastics, which his family believes he fell into while working.

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20. (Viewer Submission)

On Thursday, the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation released new documents requested by FOX Carolina under the Freedom of Information Act. They include reports about inspections conducted at the center between February and April this year.

IRRI has fixed violations that were found during inspections after Burrell-Gordon’s death.

They have also created a safety committee that meets each month. Inspectors said interviews with employees indicated “safety culture had improved since the original investigation.”

IRRI has increased training for new hires and implemented safety equipment including a new camera system and ladder platforms. Newly installed fall protection equipment includes a full-body harness.

New guards were also placed around the shredding machine.

