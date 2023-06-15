Upstate recycling center makes safety changes after employee’s death

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon(Burrell-Gordon's father)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A follow-up inspection at the Upstate recycling center where an employee was killed in a work accident reveals the business has made notable safety changes.

On May 5, 2022, Duncan Burrell-Gordon went missing from Industrial Recovery and Recycling Inc. (IRRI) on Green Road in Greer. His partial remains were later found in a machine for shredding plastics, which his family believes he fell into while working.

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20.
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20.(Viewer Submission)

On Thursday, the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation released new documents requested by FOX Carolina under the Freedom of Information Act. They include reports about inspections conducted at the center between February and April this year.

IRRI has fixed violations that were found during inspections after Burrell-Gordon’s death.

They have also created a safety committee that meets each month. Inspectors said interviews with employees indicated “safety culture had improved since the original investigation.”

IRRI has increased training for new hires and implemented safety equipment including a new camera system and ladder platforms. Newly installed fall protection equipment includes a full-body harness.

New guards were also placed around the shredding machine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
OSHA investigating after Upstate man disappeared in May
Coroner closes investigation after blood found in shredding machine
Recycling center where worker’s partial remains found had serious past safety violations
Inspections after man’s disappearance reveal violations at Spartanburg recycling plant

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns
Upstate highway shut down after overturned tanker spills hot tar
Upstate highway re-opens after tanker spills hot tar
Teen death investigation
Special needs teen dies after paramedic accused of giving medication to ‘shut him up,’ coroner’s report says

Latest News

Jada Amya Jones (left) is charged with murder. Jaquasha Shakail Allgood is charged with...
Women charged after deadly shooting in Greenville County
Timothy Wilbanks
Solicitor: Spartanburg man sentenced to life for second armed robbery
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens
Generic graphic
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks