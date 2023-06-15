VIDEO: Extremely close lightning strike caught on camera

Juan Pablo Ugarte recorded video in Cambridge, MA of a shockingly close lightning strike during a storm. (Credit: Juan Pablo Ugarte/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cambridge, MA (FOX Carolina) - A video that a man recorded of a shockingly close lightning strike during a storm in Massachusetts is going viral.

Juan Pablo Ugarte shared the video on Twitter, which shows a bolt of lightning hitting the Charles River in Cambridge.

His recording has since been picked up by news and weather networks across the world.

