VIDEO: Extremely close lightning strike caught on camera
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cambridge, MA (FOX Carolina) - A video that a man recorded of a shockingly close lightning strike during a storm in Massachusetts is going viral.
Juan Pablo Ugarte shared the video on Twitter, which shows a bolt of lightning hitting the Charles River in Cambridge.
His recording has since been picked up by news and weather networks across the world.
