Work continues on plans for new sports stadium in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The idea of building a new multi-purpose sports stadium in Mauldin continues.

It’s been nearly a year and a half since the proposal was initially set back by the Greenville County Finance Committee.

“This stadium would be a complete game changer for the upper part of South Carolina,” said Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt.

Plans for the stadium, which would hold between 8,000-10,000 people and host around 150 events a year, including Triumph and Liberty soccer games, were introduced in early 2022.

“This is a complicated project because it’s got five different entities involved and bringing them up to speed and knowing what the players want and what could be,” said Merritt.

In 2022, Greenville County Council Finance Committee voted against letting the county administrator negotiate on the project. The new county council later voted to authorize those discussions.

But Chair of the Finance Committee Butch Kirven says there are no active discussions about the stadium by the county council.

“We agree it would be a very nice project, a wonderful project, a regional project, good for Mauldin. The location is good, a lot of development going on over there. But something would have to change,” he said.

Some funding is falling into place. In the state budget, $4 million would be sent to Mauldin for the stadium.

“We have the involvement of the state, and then we’ll take that and continue trying to run with it and explain it to our county council, which has their plate extremely full right now,” said Merritt.

Kirven says while the county isn’t in a place to put money into the project right now, it could help in other ways.

“We’re certainly always willing to listen and discuss those and see if they make sense for the county,” he said.

“We’re ready. City of Mauldin is ready. Just tell us,” added Merritt.

The money from the state budget is pending Gov. McMaster’s signature.

Merritt says having the county involved in the project as it is proposed is “critical”.

