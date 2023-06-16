Buncombe County Schools to provide free meals next school year

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools said breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students at no cost next school year.

The district said it will be implementing a program available to schools participating in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). We will also implement Universal Meals at Nesbitt Discovery Academy (NDA).

According to the district, parents will not need to take action because students will automatically be included.

“We look forward to serving your students beginning August 28, 2023,” said the district.

