Debate over LGBTQ+ children’s literature continues at upstate library board meetings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A packed house Thursday night for the Spartanburg County Library Board or Trustees. The topic -- book censorship. There were dozens of people packed into the small board room, some advocating for books, others asking that books be relocated.

“I believe that parents should decide what’s right for their children to read,” said a women speaking in support of the LGBTQ+ literature.

“Boys cannot become girls and girls cannot become boys,” said another woman concerned about LGBTQ+ literature.

Debate over the last few months has centered around what books belong in the children’s section.

“I mean you may have a very sweet book about a friendship and it just so happens that the characters it’s a gay child. That’s a sweet book, that could very well be a keep,” explained County Librarian, Todd Stephens.

Much of Thursday’s focus was on a book called Queer Heroes which celebrates the achievements of LGBTQ+ public figures.

“For LGBTQ+ people, these books can serve as a validating reflection of their lives and experiences letting them know they’re not alone, they have value,” said Tessie Holiday during the meeting.

Advocates argued removing or relocating books is a form of censorship. While others argued references to the Stonewall Uprising and language in some books aren’t appropriate for children.

“Why would a child need to know the meaning of the word ‘butch,’ most children do not use the word ‘misogyny,’ said a woman during the meeting.

A book can stay put, be removed completely or relocated by the library administration. But no decision was made. Stephens says this meeting is just another example of a larger discussion in the county and he wants to make sure that any more complaints begin by filling out their online forum.

“Folks are coming in with very specific examples and we really haven’t had a chance to see what the example is until something is presented at a board meeting,” he said. “There’s no way we can read every book we buy, we’re dependent on feedback.”

The online form is the first step in the complaint process. Stephens says they are planning improvements to their online system to show status updates on complaints.

