Deputies charge suspect who dragged deputy with car during traffic stop

Artis Rajae Cook-Carter
Artis Rajae Cook-Carter(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect accused of dragging a deputy with his car during a traffic stop on Thursday has been charged.

According to deputies, around 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office’s gang unit was conducting directed patrol in the Howard Street area when they saw a known suspect leaving a gas station and stopped the car for a minor traffic violation.

Deputies said the suspect admitted to having marijuana in his possession and when asked about guns, he touched the black bookbag next to him.

Officials then attempted to get the suspect out of the car and when one deputy had his hands on him, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect put the car in drive and drove off.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect drug the deputy 15 to 20 yards before he fell into the road. The suspect was located on Southern Ave off Old Howard Gap Road within minutes.

The deputy only suffered minor scratches and abrasions and was treated by fire and EMS personnel.

The suspect, 21-year-old Artis Rajae Cook-Carter, was charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Failure to stop
  • Assault and battery, first degree
  • Operating uninsured
  • Window tint violation
  • Failure to signal
  • Seatbelt violation

