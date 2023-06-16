Deputies: Ga man sentenced for traveling to NC to engage in illicit sex acts with minor

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised released for traveling to Western North Carolina in order to engage in illicit sex acts with a minor.

According to court documents, in Sept. of 2021, 30-year-old Stephen William Wargo began communicating with a 10-year-old girl through Discord, an online messaging website. He has extensive conversations with the girl and at times made inappropriate romantic overtures.

Deputies said the girl’s parents discovered the communication and turned over her cellphone to the Sheriff’s Office. A detective took over the girl’s Discord account and continued communicating with Wargo. During this period, the messages from Wargo became increasingly sexual and the two discussed Wargo traveling from Georgia to North Carolina to meet the girl.

On Oct. 16, 2021, Deputies said Wargo did travel from Georgia to Henderson County, with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a child. He was arrested upon arriving at the predetermined meeting location.

On Feb. 27, 2023, Wargo pleaded guilty to crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a person less than 12 years of age.

U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also ordered Wargo to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison and to pay restitution in the amount of $13,200.

