Deputies: Ga man sentenced for traveling to NC to engage in illicit sex acts with minor

Stephen William Wargo
Stephen William Wargo(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised released for traveling to Western North Carolina in order to engage in illicit sex acts with a minor.

According to court documents, in Sept. of 2021, 30-year-old Stephen William Wargo began communicating with a 10-year-old girl through Discord, an online messaging website. He has extensive conversations with the girl and at times made inappropriate romantic overtures.

Deputies said the girl’s parents discovered the communication and turned over her cellphone to the Sheriff’s Office. A detective took over the girl’s Discord account and continued communicating with Wargo. During this period, the messages from Wargo became increasingly sexual and the two discussed Wargo traveling from Georgia to North Carolina to meet the girl.

On Oct. 16, 2021, Deputies said Wargo did travel from Georgia to Henderson County, with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a child. He was arrested upon arriving at the predetermined meeting location.

On Feb. 27, 2023, Wargo pleaded guilty to crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a person less than 12 years of age.

U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also ordered Wargo to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison and to pay restitution in the amount of $13,200.

MORE NEWS: Inmate hurt in incident inside Jackson County Detention Center

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Bon Secours St. Francis settled a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of paying kickbacks to...
Hospital system settles whistleblower’s claim Greenville surgeons got millions in kickbacks
Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten
Easley police chief accused of using racial slur resigns
Four teens hurt in overnight shooting in Greenville County
Deputies: 4 teens hurt in overnight shooting in Greenville

Latest News

Drinkin' with Dad
jail generic
Inmate hurt in incident inside Jackson County Detention Center
Things heating up at Greer Farmer's Market
Wedding Week: Uptown Entertainment