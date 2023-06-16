Deputies searching for missing 5-year-old in Greenville County

Adleigh Bouknight
Adleigh Bouknight(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Adleigh Bouknight, a 5-year-old who went missing earlier tonight.

Deputies said Bouknight was last seen around 9:30 p.m. near 103 Fishbrook Way in Simpsonville. Deputies added that she was wearing leopard print pajamas.

Deputies are actively searching for Bouknight. Anyone with information regarding her is asked to call 911 immediately.

