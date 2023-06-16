Getting Answers: E Georgia Rd.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are working to get answers about your Upstate road concerns.

This week, we are taking a look at a rough road in Simpsonville after viewers wrote in telling us it’s falling apart.

East Georgia Road runs about 5 miles through Greenville County. It takes drivers from downtown Simpsonville to Five Forks by Woodruff Road.

“It’s really bumpy. I have a lot of bumps on the bottom of my car because of it,” Simpsonville resident, Jemel Lopez said.

Jemel Lopez said he takes East Georgia Road nearly every day.

“My grandma lives on this road. I go to school on this road. I take it a lot,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the patchy pavement jolts his car.

“It’s spotty. It will have a pothole here and a pothole there. They’ll fix the pothole but the pothole might be a little too big and the road isn’t level,” Lopez said, “Then, it’s just going to mess up your whole driving experience.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, around 22,000 cars take the road daily.

Neighbors said the growing population is putting more cars on the pavement and the road can’t keep up.

“It’s heavily congested, especially when you cross Main Street there. It’s hard to navigate through there during certain hours of the day,” Simpsonville resident, J.W. Brumfield said.

A view from above shows the damage. A checkerboard of patches covers the road.

Drivers want crews to smooth out the bumpy ride.

“Just a clean slate. Just start all over,” Lopez said.

SCDOT said East Georgia Road is on the list of roads to fix next year. Recently adding the road to the state’s 2024 Pavement Improvement Program, crews will repave nearly four miles, from downtown Simpsonville to Scuffletown Road.

We will continue following up with DOT and update you when construction gets underway.

Submit your road and bridge concerns and FOX Carolina will work on getting answers for you.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.