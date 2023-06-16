Heating up for the weekend, turning unsettled next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures will be climbing to some of their hottest levels of the year so far today, and we’ll keep some of that around for the weekend.

We’re heating up today as mostly sunny skies round out the work week for us. Highs will be at some of their hottest levels of the year thus far, but also right around average for this point in June. Expect readings to top out in the upper 80s to around 90 upstate, with low 80s expected across the mountains. Keep an eye out for a widely isolated shower or storm too, but we do not expect nearly as many storms as we saw on Thursday.

Skies clear tonight, if they even cloud up from any storms at all. Humidity levels will take a dip, so we’re likely to have fewer issues with patchy fog going into Saturday morning. Lows will settle in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday offers up another round of mostly sunny skies, and it looks like we’ll keep the chance for storms out of the picture. Highs will hold the level in the low 80s across the mountains and upper 80s upstate. Father’s Day faces similarly beautiful weather, with plenty of sun expected and similar high temperatures. We could see a late-day shower or storm on Sunday, but it is not likely to be a problem for however you may be celebrating with dad.

If your weekend is extended by the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, this will be the day to focus more on indoor activities. A storm system tracking across the Southeast will bring round of showers and storms on and off throughout the day, keeping things on the soggier side. Take it as an opportunity to relax, or maybe catch up on some housework. Highs will dip back to the low 80s, with humidity levels ticking back up.

