Inmate hurt in incident inside Jackson County Detention Center

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was hurt in an incident inside the jail on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the inmate was given aid by the Jackson County Detention Center staff and is currently receiving appropriate medical care at an area hospital.

A complete investigation of the incident is currently ongoing.

