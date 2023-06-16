Inmate hurt in incident inside Jackson County Detention Center

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was hurt in an incident inside the jail on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the inmate was given aid by the Jackson County Detention Center staff and is currently receiving appropriate medical care at an area hospital.

A complete investigation of the incident is currently ongoing.

Stay tuned for further information.

