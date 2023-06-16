Man sentenced after traveling to NC to meet 10-year-old for sexual acts

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dena King, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced that a man was recently sentenced for traveling to North Carolina to engage in sexual acts with a 10-year-old.

Officials said 30-year-old Stephen Wargo, formerly of Dallas, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release today. Officials added that Wargo will also have to register as a sex offender and pay $13,200 in restitution.

According to court documents and proceedings, Wargo began communicating with the 10-year-old victim using Discord in September 2021. Officials stated that Wargo had extensive conversations with the victim and sometimes made inappropriate romantic overtures.

Court records showed that the victim’s parents eventually discovered the conversations and gave the cell phone to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. From there, a detective took over the victim’s discord account and continued to message Wargo, who started to send increasingly sexual messages.

Soon after, Wargo planned to meet the child in Henderson County to engage in a sexual act with the victim. However, he was taken into custody when he arrived at the predetermined meeting location.

“Every child has the right to a childhood free from sexual abuse and trauma. Identifying and prosecuting predators like Wargo is at the forefront of our efforts to combat child sexual exploitation and keep our most precious resource, our children, safe from those who wish to cause them harm,” said U.S. Attorney King.

On February 27, 2023, Wargo pleaded guilty to crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a person less than 12 years of age.

“There is nothing more precious than our children. I am proud of the extraordinary efforts put forth by the men and women of the Sheriff’s office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to remove this dangerous criminal from society,” said Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin. “We will continue to work collaboratively to hold those accountable that choose to prey on the most vulnerable.”

