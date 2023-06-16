Planning Commission approves housing complex near Unity Park in Greenville

Parkside Lofts
Parkside Lofts(City of Greenville)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that the Planning Commission recently approved a new housing complex to be built near Unity Park in Greenville.

Officials said the new complex, Parkside Lofts, will include 56 housing units.

According to officials, 75% of the units will be priced for families who earn 50-80% of the area’s median income.

Officials stated that the project was led by the Greenville Housing Fund and will be built on land donated by the city.

