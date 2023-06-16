Storm damage temporarily shuts down Simpsonville restaurant
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular restaurant in Simpsonville has temporarily closed due to damage from storms this week.
On Monday, Coach House Restaurant on Southeast Main Street posted saying the closure was due to hail damage to the roof of the restaurant.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience and look forward to serving you as soon as possible,” the post says.
