Suspect who led deputies on chase in Spartanburg Co. charged

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 357 and Gap Creek around 12:30 p.m. in regards to a stolen trailer. As deputies were enroute, they were told that the victim of the stolen property shot the tire of the suspect’s vehicle because he was trying to run him over and chased him into Greenville County.

As deputies tried to find the suspect, one official noticed the suspect’s vehicle coming back into the county near Jordan Road and a pursuit began for roughly 10 miles.

The Sheriff’s Office said at one point, deputies disengaged the pursuit when the suspect went through a construction zone and almost hit one of the workers. Once that work zone was cleared, the pursuit began again, and another traffic deputy attempted to lay spike strips. The suspect’s vehicle then attempted to strike that deputy while holding the spike strips. He was able to get out of the way but received minor lacerations to his hands as the suspect’s vehicle pulled the spike strips.

The suspect’s car eventually lost control because of the flattened tires and ran into a field. A K-9 deputy was deployed since the suspect was not complying with verbal commands and was then taken into custody after being bitten by the dog.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was later booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

After further investigation, officials said they learned that the truck was driving and the tag on it were both reported stolen from Greenville County.

The suspect, 36-year-old Scott Brent Davis, was charged with the following:

Resisting arrest

Failure to stop, second offense

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Littering

Driving under suspension, third and subsequent

Habitual traffic offender

Endangerment of a highway worker within a highway work zone

Manufacturing meth, second offense

Driving under the influence

(3 counts) Receiving stolen goods

Due to a previous criminal history and the seriousness of his new offenses, Davis will appear for a formal bond arraignment at 11 a.m. on Friday.

